Three dead, including suspect, and 14 injured after shooting at Austin bar

Scene of the overnight shooting at a downtown Austin bar that left 3 dead, including suspect, on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Joel Angel Juarez for The Texas Tribune

At least three people — including the suspected gunman — are dead following a shooting early Sunday in downtown Austin, officials said. Fourteen others were injured.

The suspected shooter’s motive is still unclear. But Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of FBI San Antonio, said that there were “indicators” of a “potential nexus to terrorism.” He added that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force as well as its other specialty teams are involved in the investigation.

“In terms of specifically what type of terrorism, we're just at this point prepared to say that it was potentially an act of terrorism,” Doran said during a news conference.

The first call about the shooting at Buford's, a popular beer garden, came in just before 2 a.m.

A large SUV drove around the block several times prior to the shooting, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. She said the suspected gunman then rolled down his windows and began shooting out of his car with a pistol, striking patrons at the bar. He then switched to a rifle after parking and exiting his vehicle, according to Davis.

Paramedics and police officers responded to the call within a minute, coming over from East Sixth Street which hosts the city’s busiest entertainment district.

At the scene, police fatally shot the suspected gunman, Davis said.

“This is a situation that we are going to be talking about probably all day,” Davis said. “Our federal partners are here as well as others.”

Fourteen people were also transported to the hospital, according to Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz. Among them, three were in critical condition.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, said he is “horrified and heartbroken” by the mass shooting.“We must end America’s gun violence epidemic,” Casar said in a post on X. “Americans should be able to have fun at a bar without it turning into an unspeakable nightmare like this one— and I will redouble my efforts in Congress to prevent the next tragedy like this.”

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.