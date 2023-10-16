Progreso city official accused of drug trafficking makes first court appearance

The Progreso city official and school board president accused of drug trafficking made his first appearance in a McAllen federal court on Monday.

RELATED STORY: Progreso school board president arrested on drug trafficking charges

Frank Alanis is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is accused of trying to distribute around 80 pounds of cocaine. He was arrested at his home on Friday, October 13.

Alanis did not enter a plea in court, and a judge ordered him to be held without bond until his detention hearing.

Federal authorities say Alanis intended to distribute the drugs between January 2020 and March 2022. He's accused of working with three others in the scheme. All of them are in federal custody, one of which have already pleaded guilty.

If convicted, Alanis faces a minimum of 10 years to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million fine.

Neither the city nor the school board were available for comment.

Alanis is due back in court on Thursday.