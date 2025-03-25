x

Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third round

3 hours 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 10:44 PM March 24, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from the Progreso Red Ants 7-1 win over IDEA Pharr in the area round of the high school soccer playoffs.

