Project for $164 million in upgrades begins on U.S. 281 in Edinburg

3 hours 13 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 2:07 PM June 10, 2025 in News - Local

U.S. 281, between Edinburg and San Manuel, will be receiving upgrades to interstate standards, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

Pedraza said the $165 million project is expected to be completed in about three years and is part of a larger initiative to extend I-69C between Hidalgo County and Brooks County.

The seven-mile segment of improvements, between FM 490 and State Highway 186 will include adding two new northbound and southbound expressway lanes and new frontage roads, according to Pedraza.

