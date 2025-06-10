Project for $164 million in upgrades begins on U.S. 281 in Edinburg

U.S. 281, between Edinburg and San Manuel, will be receiving upgrades to interstate standards, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

Pedraza said the $165 million project is expected to be completed in about three years and is part of a larger initiative to extend I-69C between Hidalgo County and Brooks County.

The seven-mile segment of improvements, between FM 490 and State Highway 186 will include adding two new northbound and southbound expressway lanes and new frontage roads, according to Pedraza.