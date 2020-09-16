Prosecutors will seek death penalty in Trooper Sanchez murder case

Victor Alejandro Godinez, 25, of Edinburg is charged with capital murder of a peace officer. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

Hidalgo County prosecutors announced Wednesday they will seek the death penalty against a man accused of murdering a state trooper.

During a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office announced that prosecutors would seek the death penalty against Victor Alejandro Godinez, 25, of Edinburg.

"The state will be filing its notice of intent to seek the death penalty," Assistant District Attorney Joseph L. Orendain said during the hearing.

Godinez is accused of shooting state Trooper Moises Sanchez during a traffic stop on April 6, 2019. After a series of surgeries, Sanchez died of his injuries on Aug. 24, 2019.

Sanchez served in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent 18 years with FedEx before he became a state trooper, according to his obituary. In his spare time, Sanchez coached youth sports and volunteered at his church.

Prosecutors made the decision to seek the death penalty after consulting with Sanchez's family.

Godinez, who remains at the Hidalgo County jail, is charged with capital murder of a peace officer, a capital felony.

He's also charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, a first-degree felony.

The attempted capital murder charges resulted from accusations that Godinez shot at two Edinburg police officers during the incident.

