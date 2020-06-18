Protesters call for Donna police chief to resign for 'shooting at looters' comment

Protester stood outside Donna City Hall on Wednesday calling for the police chief resignation after it appeared he posted a controversial comment on social media.

The comment posted on an article on LinkedIn said, “When are they going to start shooting at looter!”

Last Wednesday, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero comment and his response when asked about it.

Guerrero admitted the account belongs to him but said his son had posted the comment.

