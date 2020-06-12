Donna police chief says he didn't post comment about shooting looters — his son did
Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero says he didn't post a comment on LinkedIn about shooting looters — his son did.
Channel 5 News called Guerrero after a comment appeared on LinkedIn, a social media platform for business networking.
The comment, posted by an account under the name of Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, read: "When are they going to start shooting looters!"
Guerrero initially told Channel 5 News the account didn't belong to him. In a follow-up interview, however, Guerrero said the account did belong to him — but his son had posted the comment.
Mayor Rick Morales said he and the city manager would discuss the comment with Guerrero.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens
-
Hidalgo County officials warn against illegal dumping amid hurricane season
-
DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
-
Donna police chief says he didn't post comment about shooting looters —...
-
Federal property next to state park in Mission gets cleared for border...