Donna police chief says he didn't post comment about shooting looters — his son did

Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero says he didn't post a comment on LinkedIn about shooting looters — his son did.

Channel 5 News called Guerrero after a comment appeared on LinkedIn, a social media platform for business networking.

The comment, posted by an account under the name of Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, read: "When are they going to start shooting looters!"

Guerrero initially told Channel 5 News the account didn't belong to him. In a follow-up interview, however, Guerrero said the account did belong to him — but his son had posted the comment.

Mayor Rick Morales said he and the city manager would discuss the comment with Guerrero.

