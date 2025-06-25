PSJA ISD board censures trustee over ‘disruptive’ behavior

A PSJA ISD school board member is not allowed on school district property after the school board decided on Wednesday to publicly denounce Cynthia Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was censured during the Wednesday special called board meeting.

According to the censure paperwork, the PSJA ISD school board believes Gutierrez’s behavior "disrupted" their work.

The board also thinks Gutierrez was allegedly interfering in administrative manners and made "unfounded insinuations of corruption."

The board listed seven different instances of Gutierrez showing that behavior. During the meeting, Gutierrez denied all the allegations.

“I don't really care about the censure; it does nothing to me,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is suing PJSA ISD for the censure.

Court documents obtained by Channel 5 News show Gutierrez believes the censure stems from her speaking up with concerns over the bidding process for insurance contracts with the district.

Following the meeting, PSJA ISD Board President Diana Y. Serna and Superintendent Alejandro Elias declined to comment.

