PSJA school district to open outdoor learning space

Students at PSJA’s Alamo Middle School campus will be able to enjoy the outdoors while at school.

Members of the public gathered outside the campus to mark the start of the nearly $2 million outdoor learning space.

The outdoor learning spaces will be used by students during school hours and open to the public when school is out.

The project will have a lit walking trail, an amphitheater, restrooms, birdhouses, solar lights and more.

Administration says this will offer a better learning experience and a way to keep students active and healthy.

The other two schools involved in the project are Cesar Chavez Elementary and Arnoldo Cantu Sr. Elementary.

The project will take around 12 months to complete, and although these schools used school funding, the ones in the future won't have to due to grants given by nature and wildlife organizations and the Laura Bush organization.