Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Groundbreaking held for new Texas A&M facility at Port of Brownsville
-
Harlingen coffee shop the latest small business hit by burglars
-
Victim in Mission house fire identified
-
Kidnapping attempt ends in crash, Brownsville police say
-
Attorneys for Starr County woman falsely charged with murder following abortion discusses...