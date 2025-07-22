Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Micah Parsons sounds off on contract dispute with Dallas Cowboys
-
Teen girl found with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg, investigation underway
-
Two people hospitalized following 18-wheeler crash on the expressway in Brownsville
-
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
-
Fire at Johnny's True Value in Harlingen under investigation
Sports Video
-
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...
-
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp kicks off with Super Bowl aspirations