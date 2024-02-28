Radiothon 2024: Apoyo a los niños con cáncer
Llego el gran día en el que varias estaciones de radio se unen con un mismo propósito que es ayudar a los pequeños con cáncer en el Radiothon 2024.
Justamente nuestra compañera Marianela Aguirre se encuentra en vivo desde la ciudad de Mission donde se está realizando esta obra benéfica.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
