Radiothon 2024: Apoyo a los niños con cáncer

1 hour 12 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 5:14 PM February 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Marianela Aguirre

Llego el gran día en el que varias estaciones de radio se unen con un mismo propósito que es ayudar a los pequeños con cáncer en el Radiothon 2024.

Justamente nuestra compañera Marianela Aguirre se encuentra en vivo desde la ciudad de Mission donde se está realizando esta obra benéfica.

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

