Raymondville ISD program teaching boys how to become ‘caballeros distinguidos’

A group of boys in Raymondville are learning what it takes to be a gentleman thanks to an after school program.

“Being a caballero means that I have to take responsibility. I have to be respectful, and I have to be safe," Wyatt Mireles — a fifth grader at Pittman Elementary School — said.

Mireles is part of a group known as the caballeros distinguidos, or distinguished gentlemen.

The group is part of the after school program that teaches them communication skills and social etiquette.

Through the program, the boys will also learn how to be leaders.

The boys are also learning about domestic violence, and the signs of it.

"We just wanted them to understand the message behind it,” Pittman Elementary School Principal Sulema Davila said. “But most importantly, we just wanted to make sure that [they understand] violence is not OK."

Davila leads the groups with help from assistant principal Raul Gonzalez. Gonzalez said he hopes the program is helping the boys grow into better men.

“We want it to be a change in their lives just as much as us, because they impact us as well," Gonzalez said.