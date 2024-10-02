x

Realizan evento con temática de Hello Kitty en McAllen

Wednesday, October 02 2024

Ben Peña, co-dueño de 'Suerte Bar & Grill' visita Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el próximo evento de Halloween con temática de la Hello Kitty que realizarán en McAllen. 

El evento tendrá un exclusivo menú con temática de Hello Kitty & Friends. Además, contará con la presencia de vendedores locales con golosinas temáticas.

Fecha del evento: jueves 10 de octubre 

Ubicación: 400 W Nolana Ave McAllen

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

