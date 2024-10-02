Realizan evento con temática de Hello Kitty en McAllen
Ben Peña, co-dueño de 'Suerte Bar & Grill' visita Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el próximo evento de Halloween con temática de la Hello Kitty que realizarán en McAllen.
El evento tendrá un exclusivo menú con temática de Hello Kitty & Friends. Además, contará con la presencia de vendedores locales con golosinas temáticas.
Fecha del evento: jueves 10 de octubre
Ubicación: 400 W Nolana Ave McAllen
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Valley organization raising awareness on Alzheimer's disease with upcoming event
-
Monte Alto ISD appoints Dr. Filomena Leo as interim-superintendent
-
Valley elections officials urge voters to keep their information updated
-
Brownsville police arrest three individuals on drug charges
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office: Three people arrested after failed traffic stop leads...
Sports Video
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1