Recent rain causes increase in allergies for some Valley residents

People may have noticed their allergies acting up lately, and it might be because of all the recent rain.

A local allergy expert says heavy rain can trigger something called Thunderstorm Asthma, which can cause allergies to flare up.

Thunderstorm Asthma is triggered by a mixture of grass pollen and thunderstorm conditions. How it works is pollen grains get swept up into the clouds.

Then humidity, moisture and wind break them into small particles. Those small pollen particles then make their way close to the ground and easier for people to breathe them in, causing an increase in allergy and allergic asthma symptoms.

"In thunderstorms, sometimes you have increased levels of molds, specifically, an Alternaria that can trigger asthmatics to have asthma exacerbations," Allergy Asthma Center allergist Dr. Maria Falcon said.

Falcon says with all the recent rain, grass and weeds are growing a lot faster. She says combine that with the Valley's humidity and dust in the air could be a bad combo for those with skin allergies.

Falcon says allergy medicine can help control the symptoms.