Records: Suspect in deadly Edinburg crash was possibly under the influence

The woman who caused the deadly multi-vehicle accident in Edinburg was "possibly under the influence," according to a criminal complaint.

The crash occurred on April 23 at the intersection of Alamo Road and Texas Road. Two people died as a result of the crash.

Amanda Bender was identified as the driver of the Ford Escape that failed to yield at a stop sign and striking a Nissan Sentra that then struck a Cadillac.

According to the criminal complaint, Bender was taken to DHR Health for medical attention. A Department of Public Safety trooper made contact with medical staff, who said Bender was "possibly under the influence".

The criminal complaint said a Crash Data Retrieval was conducted on the Ford Escape, and it was determined at the point of impact was going 85 MPH.

Medical staff reported that Bender wanted to refuse medical treatment and "flee the hospital to Florida with her mother", according to the complaint.

Bender was arrested after her release from the hospital on two counts of criminal negligent homicide. She was taken to Hidalgo County Jail where she remains in custody on a bond set at $2 million.