DPS: Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg arrested, charged

A driver that ran a stop sign and caused a multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg, killing two people, has been arrested and charged, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Amanda Bender, 40, from Illinois, was released from the hospital on Sunday and was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide.

The crash occurred on April 23 on FM 907 and Texas Road east of Edinburg.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Escape, occupied by Bender and a male passenger, identified as Jeremy John Hess, 43, from Wisconsin, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Hernandez said the Ford Escape collided with a Nissan Sentra, who then sideswiped a Cadillac SRX. The Nissan veered off the road and became engulfed in flames. The driver of the Nissan was identified as 29-year-old Sergio Delgado, of Edinburg, who was burnt beyond recognition. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford Escape struck a utility pole, and Hess was ejected from the vehicle and hit a parked Ford Econoline van. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Bender was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail after her release from the hospital.