Recount for Rio Grande City elections set for next week

The incumbents who lost their seats in the May 4 Rio Grande city mayoral race requested a recount of the unofficial votes.

Unofficial election results show Joel Villarreal, Rey Ramirez and Alberto Escobedo lost their mayoral, place two and place four seats — respectively — in the election.

City secretary Angela Solis says the recount is being done manually and is set for Monday, May 20.

“We can finish within the first 24 hours, it all depends on how long the teams take to do the recount,” Solis.

The candidates who requested the recount are paying for it.