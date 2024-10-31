City of McAllen ranks #1 in terms of cost of living in U.S.

The city of McAllen ranks number one for low cost of living in the entire nation, according to Realtor.com.

They say the data comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis. They factored in two things, the cost of living and home cost.

"When you combine different things, quality of life, lower taxation, provide great services by our [police department] and fire department which really what happens is the cost of insurance goes down," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

One woman moved down to McAllen from northern Washington. She says it'll not just improve her family's financial situation, but quality of life.