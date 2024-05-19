5 On Your Side: Woman frustrated over pool construction flaws

An Edinburg woman says repairs are still needed over a year since signing a contract with a company to build a $70,000 pool.

“I just want them to finish the pool and get what I paid for,” Ayde Vasquez said.

Vasquez signed the contract with Garden of Eden Pools in April 2023, and construction began the following month.

She said she's not happy with what the company is calling a finished product.

The issues Vasquez says needs repairs are cosmetic. Among them, cracks that can be seen throughout the pool deck, broken tile inside the pool, a light sticking out inside the pool, and unevenness.

“I paid a lot of money for a product, and they did not finish,” Vasquez said. “They did not do things properly, I just want them to fix it.”

As far as the cracks, the company says it’s normal when the pool is settling and that Vasquez was told she’d be covered for those cracks for up to a year.

Vasquez took the issues to the Better Business Bureau, and both parties went through mediation and came up with a timeline for repairs.

The repairs were scheduled to be done in April 2024, but Vasquez says Garden of Eden Pools has yet to begin with the repairs.

5 On Your Side called Garden of Eden Pools. Owner Nicole Macias said they’ve been trying to schedule repairs with Vasquez, but their schedules didn't align.

Garden of Eden Pools said they can start on the repairs on Friday, May 17.

Vasquez said she has a graduation party planned for that day, so the company says they will have to reschedule.

