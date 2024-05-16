WATCH: KRGV Cares Closet gives away first toy at Edinburg children’s hospital

Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith gave away the first toy out of the KRGV Cares Closet.

The KRGV Cares closet campaign is collecting monetary donations to purchase toys, books, clothes and other goods to provide to patients at the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital in Edinburg.

A 3-year-old boy named Gabriel became the first patient to pick out a toy — a red car — from the closet on Wednesday.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Watch the video below for an interview with the hospital’s playroom coordinator, Melly Segovia.

Donation are being accepted through Friday, May 17. Click here to make a donation.