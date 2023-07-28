Residents of mobile home park in McAllen told to move as city moves forward with expansion of convention center

A McAllen man has until October to leave his home of 30 years.

Pete Martinez is among the 17 homeowners who were ordered by the city of McAllen to leave the Catalina Mobile Home Park, located near the city’s convention center.

“Frankly, I don't think I am going to do it,” Martinez said. “It's all about business. They want to make money and they don't care what they do to the people… and I am tired of being pushed around"

On April 3, Martinez and other residents of the mobile home park received a letter from the city that said residents must be off the premises by October 1.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said the city bought the property three years ago for expansion purposes.

“We are expanding the campus for the McAllen Convention Center and outside festivities like MXLAN, this weekend is a perfect example of how we are expanding the facility,” Rodriguez said. “We are ready to start attempting to develop it, and so we gave the tenets of Catalina Park six months."

Martinez says six months is not enough time.

“I need to find a lot to move my trailer and the money that's the worst…living on a fixed income sucks,” Martinez said.

Martinez's sister, Anna Barreiro, is trying to help him move.

“I did call different places to see how much they would charge to move him,” Barreiro said. “The cheapest I found was $3,400 to move a mobile home."

The letter states that the landlord “may retain, destroy, or dispose of any property abandoned on the premises after October 1."

“I’m sure that won't happen,” Rodriguez said. “We are going to accommodate them, but I am sure they are going to comply. We don't know if we are going to develop it or sell."

Martinez says if he cannot move his home by the deadline, he will probably have to move in with family.

“I have to hold my head up high, that is the best thing I can do," Martinez said.

Rodriguez said Catalina Mobile Home Park residents can call the McAllen Housing Authority at 956-686-3951 for help.