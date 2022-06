RGV FC's Ollie Wright Preparing to Return to Pitch

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- London-Native Ollie Wright made his move from San Antonio FC to RGV FC in February. As soon as the USL Season was about to kick off, he got injured. Watch the story above to learn more about Ollie's journey and how he's been overcoming adversity these last four months as he prepares to make his return to the pitch soon.