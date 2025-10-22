RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holding professional men's conference
The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to hold their second annual Manual for Success Men’s Conference and Expo.
The event is set for Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Memorial Event Center in Edinburg.
According to a news release, the event aims to provide “a full day of growth, connection, and empowerment. From financial readiness and wellness to leadership and resilience, this event is built to help men thrive in every area of life.”
Watch the video above for the full story.
