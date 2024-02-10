RGV now with seven spots for State 7-on-7 football qualifiers

WESLACO, Texas -- The RGV will have seven qualifier spots in this summer's State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers.

The valley will host three state qualifying tournaments:

Division I - 6/8: Sharyland Snake Pit at Sharyland HS. 24 teams vying for two qualifier spots

Division I - 6/22: RGV Mid-Valley Tournament in Weslaco. 24 teams vying for three qualifier spots

Division II - 6/15: Battle at the Bay in Port Isabel. Eight teams vying for one qualifier spot.