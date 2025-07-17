RGV Red Crowns to play fan appreciation match this Saturday

The RGV Red Crowns will play their final home game this Saturday in Harlingen.

The game will be a 'fan appreciation night' for fans in attendance. The first 500 fans will receive a beach blanket from the Red Crowns.

The Red Crowns had won three in a row before back-to-back losses to Austin FC. The results weren't enough to keep the season alive. The team is still proud of what took place in their inaugural season.

"Unfortunately just things happen, we kinda fell out of rhythm," Red Crowns head coach Rafael Reyna said. "I think overall it was a good season, but I think overall it was a good experience, I think the community really supported the team and that was a huge thing for us because we love playing at home."

Game time on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m.