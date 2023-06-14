RGV Toros Acquire Forward From USL League One

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Today, the RGV Toros announced that they acquired forward Cole Frame on loan from USL League One's North Carolina FC.

The 20-year-old spent his last two-and-a-half seasons with North Carolina FC, knocking in three goals and one assist in 42 appearances with the club.

He'll be making his USL Championship debut with the Toros.