RGV Toros draw 1-1 against Oakland Roots SC

2 hours 28 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, March 20 2023 Mar 20, 2023 March 20, 2023 12:07 AM March 20, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros draw 1-1 with the Oakland Roots SC in their second game of the USL Championship season.

RGV FC has tied for back-to-back weeks. Click on the video above for highlights .

