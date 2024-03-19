RGV Vipers big week ahead after dropping to 8th place

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers dropped to 15-12 after losing 117-102 to the Ontario Clippers.

Vipers now in 8th place in the G-League Western Conference standings.

With seven games left in the regular season, a big three game homestand starts tomorrow.

Vipers hosting the Austin Spurs at 7:30 PM CST.

Click on the video above for more on the Vipers playoff status and this week's schedule.