RGV Vipers big week ahead after dropping to 8th place
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers dropped to 15-12 after losing 117-102 to the Ontario Clippers.
Vipers now in 8th place in the G-League Western Conference standings.
With seven games left in the regular season, a big three game homestand starts tomorrow.
Vipers hosting the Austin Spurs at 7:30 PM CST.
Click on the video above for more on the Vipers playoff status and this week's schedule.
