RGV Vipers drop it at home against the Austin Spurs

2 hours 21 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2024 Feb 15, 2024 February 15, 2024 5:04 PM February 15, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

The RGV Vipers fell 122-104 to the Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day. Watch highlights above:

