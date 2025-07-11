RGV Vipers hosting 'Back to School Expo' later this July
The RGV Vipers will be hosting a 'Back to School Expo' for kids in the Valley this summer.
The event is in conjunction with Driscoll. It is open to the public and free of cost.
It's all being held on Wednesday, July 23rd at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg from 3-7 PM. Students will receive items such as backpacks, vaccines, and school essentials, while supplies last.
