RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day

1 day 22 hours 47 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 February 13, 2024 9:38 PM February 13, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

The RGV Vipers are back home after a five-game road trip. Coming off a loss to Capital City, the Vipers are looking to pick up a win against the Austin Spurs this Valentine's Day at Bert Ogden Arena.

We caught up with Vipers head coach Kevin Burleson to see how they're preparing for the game. Watch video above:

