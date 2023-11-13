Rincón Del Arte: Ballet y grupo folklórico de STC
En Rincón Del Arte, Alan Martínez, comparte acerca el ballet y grupo Folklórico del South Texas College.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg fixing water leak on University Drive for second time
-
Pump Patrol: Nov. 13, 2023
-
Non-profit says Valley children at high-risk of developing type 2 diabetes
-
Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley get ready for annual charity event
-
SpaceX prepares for rocket launch, still need approval from Feds