Rio Grande State Center to host weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic, starting Thursday

Wednesday, June 09 2021
By: KRGV Digital
The Rio Grande State Center will host a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday this month, starting on June 10.

The weekly vaccination clinic will be held at the Rio Grande State Center Outpatient Clinic at 1401 South Rangerville Road in Harlingen.

According to a news release, the Department of State Health Services will allocate 30 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the center each week.

To schedule an appointment, call (956) 364-8744.

