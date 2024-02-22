Rio Hondo Bobcats riding hot streak heading into Area Round
RIO HONDO, Texas -- Rio Hondo boys basketball won their district (32-3A) for the first time in 12 years.
Their playoff journey started with a 74-46 win over Pharr Vanguard.
Now the Bobcats have an Area round matchup against Goliad on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alice High School.
Click on the video above for more on Rio Hondo's prep to keep their postseason alive.
