Rio Hondo Bobcats riding hot streak heading into Area Round

RIO HONDO, Texas -- Rio Hondo boys basketball won their district (32-3A) for the first time in 12 years.

Their playoff journey started with a 74-46 win over Pharr Vanguard.

Now the Bobcats have an Area round matchup against Goliad on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alice High School.

Click on the video above for more on Rio Hondo's prep to keep their postseason alive.