Rio Hondo's Kaitlynn Peña Off To Wesleyan College
RIO HONDO - The next stop for Kaitlynn Peña is Wesleyan College in West Virgina.
The Rio Hondo senior signed to play soccer for the NCAA Division II program Thursday.
"It's a huge step for girls here in the Valley," said Peña. "So, I am very excited."
