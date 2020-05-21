Rio Hondo's Villarreal Commits To Central Methodist

RIO HONDO - Another Valley athlete is going to get the chance to compete at the next level.

Rio Hondo's Jabez Villarreal signed to play basketball at Central Methodist University Wednesday night.

Villarreal, who received several honors his senior season, was one of the state's top scorers in class 4A.

The senior tells Channel 5, he's looking forward to his future in Fayette, Missouri.

"I'm extremely excited," said Villarreal. "This is a huge step for me because this is something I've been excited about since I was a kid. I'm just glad to have this opportunity to play at the next level."