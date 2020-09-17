Rio Hondo Will Not Play Football in 2020

RIO HONDO - The clock has run out for the Rio Hondo Bobcats for a 2020 football season. On Monday Rio Hondo ISD approved the application waiver to the TEA to extend remote learning an additional four weeks. Prior to this decision Rio Hondo administration decided not to hold any extra curricular activities until they returns to face-to-face instruction full time.

More details below and in the video above.

#TXHSFB Update. Rio Hondo will not have a high school football season in 2020.



The Rio Hondo board voted on Monday to apply for the TEA waiver to grant them an additional four weeks of remote only instruction. This would push the start date of school back to October 26th. /1 — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) September 16, 2020

With an earlier district decision forbidding extra curricular activities until the return of face-to-face instruction on campus /2 The information is available on the district website here. https://t.co/5CH932qGU2 — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) September 16, 2020