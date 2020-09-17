x

Rio Hondo Will Not Play Football in 2020

By: Alex Del Barrio

RIO HONDO - The clock has run out for the Rio Hondo Bobcats for a 2020 football season. On Monday Rio Hondo ISD approved the application waiver to the TEA to extend remote learning an additional four weeks. Prior to this decision Rio Hondo administration decided not to hold any extra curricular activities until they returns to face-to-face instruction full time.

