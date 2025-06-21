River guide sentenced to 30 months in death of smuggled man
A 23-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a smuggling scheme that led to the death of one person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
Jose Guadalupe Antonio-Arredondo is expected to be deported after serving his 30-month sentence, according to a Friday news release.
Antonio-Arredondo admitted to working as a river guide and helping smuggle a migrant and a brush guide on July 12, 2024.
The migrant, identified as Jose Noel Castilllo-Perez in a criminal complaint, was hospitalized and died five days after he was found unresponsive in a field in Granjeno, according to a criminal complaint.
A woman — Perla Lucero Herrera-Serrano — was arrested and charged in connection with Castillo-Perez’s death after she was identified as the brush guide in the incident.
Herrera-Serrano was found attempting to break into a home near where Castillo-Perez was found to hide from authorities when she was arrested, the complaint added.
A search of her phone revealed text messages indicating she was with Castillo-Perez when he collapsed and he couldn’t “get up,” according to the complaint.
Court records show Herrera-Serrano pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced in August.
Antonio-Arredondo will remain in custody pending his transfer to a prison facility.
More News
News Video
-
Travel alert issued in Tamaulipas over 'disappearances' on highway
-
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden fees
-
McAllen man pursuing nursing career after beating cancer 3 times
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in McAllen for new generation of Progressives
-
Body of fallen sailor Angelina Resendiz arrives in Harlingen
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
-
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July
-
PSJA Bears linemen advance to State Lineman Challenge in Abilene
-
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
-
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations