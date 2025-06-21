River guide sentenced to 30 months in death of smuggled man

A 23-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a smuggling scheme that led to the death of one person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Jose Guadalupe Antonio-Arredondo is expected to be deported after serving his 30-month sentence, according to a Friday news release.

Antonio-Arredondo admitted to working as a river guide and helping smuggle a migrant and a brush guide on July 12, 2024.

The migrant, identified as Jose Noel Castilllo-Perez in a criminal complaint, was hospitalized and died five days after he was found unresponsive in a field in Granjeno, according to a criminal complaint.

A woman — Perla Lucero Herrera-Serrano — was arrested and charged in connection with Castillo-Perez’s death after she was identified as the brush guide in the incident.

Herrera-Serrano was found attempting to break into a home near where Castillo-Perez was found to hide from authorities when she was arrested, the complaint added.

A search of her phone revealed text messages indicating she was with Castillo-Perez when he collapsed and he couldn’t “get up,” according to the complaint.

Court records show Herrera-Serrano pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced in August.

Antonio-Arredondo will remain in custody pending his transfer to a prison facility.