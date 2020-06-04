RNC to conduct official convention business in Charlotte
By BRYAN ANDERSON
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump won’t accept his party’s nomination in North Carolina, but the Republican National Committee confirmed that it would still hold meetings in Charlotte. Trump announced Tuesday that he will not be giving his acceptance speech in Charlotte because the state refused to give in to his demands that the event be held without public health restrictions due to the pandemic. The RNC plans to visit several cities to evaluate their options. A GOP spokesman confirmed that the convention's official business will be kept in Charlotte. The RNC’s top considerations to host Trump include Orlando, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans, Dallas and Phoenix.
