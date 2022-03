Rockets Two-Way Player Daishen Nix on the Rise

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV Vipers Point Guard Daishen Nix has been tearing it up for the Valley and Houston took notice. The Rockets converted Nix's two-way contract into a standard deal. Nix went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft so he feels that he has something to prove. His journey to this moment hasn't been your traditional one. Watch video above for more: