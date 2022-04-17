Rollover Crash Near Edinburg Leaves Five Minors Hospitalized

EDINBURG- Five minors are hospitalized with major injuries after a rollover crash in Edinburg.

It happened just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon on Gwin Road.

DPS Troopers tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS the driver of a Dodge Durango lost control, veered off the roadway and rolled over.

One of the minors was ejected from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

The others were taken to hospital by ambulance.