Salvation Army in McAllen extending shelter hours amid cold weather

Parts of Texas are feeling the effects of an arctic cold front.

The Salvation Army is one of the shelters available year-round for people to stay safe during bad weather.

The shelter says they plan to be open two extra hours for the rest of the week as the winter weather continues.

The Salvation Army stays open later on days when the temperatures fall below freezing. This is to offer people a warm place to stay.

Their extended hours will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. They have over 60 beds available in their shelter for both men and women, and also three family rooms available for whoever needs it.

It is on a first come, first served basis, and you must meet their requirements to stay there for the night.

"All they need is their ID and if it's a family, we do require that the family bring in their birth certificate just to prove that they are their children," Salvation Army Community Relations and Development Coordinator Jorge Rodriguez said.

They are also offering a hot meal for anyone who needs it. They are currently seeking donations to make it through the week.

"Since we do service those that are in need, we are always accepting hygiene kits, blankets and just things of that nature to be able to serve those in our community," Rodriguez said.

The Salvation Army accepts donations Monday through Friday. They can be dropped off at their location on North 23rd Street in McAllen, or call 956-682-1468.