San Benito crews working to fix water line break

7 hours 15 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 5:30 PM July 28, 2025 in News

A water line break is currently affecting some San Benito residents, according to city spokesperson Cristina Garcia.

Residents in the area of Violeta Street are being affected by the break.

“Our crews are on-site and working quickly to restore service,” Garcia said, adding that the water line should be restored by 7 p.m. Monday.

