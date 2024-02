San Benito's Fabian Garcia signs for UTRGV football

SAN BENITO, Texas -- San Benito Greyhound Fabian Garcia put up all-time numbers finishing as the Greyhounds all-time leading rusher.

He's taking his talents to UTRGV football after signing his National Letter of Intent today. He's the ninth valley athlete to sign for the Vaqueros program.

Click on the video above for more on Garcia's signing day.