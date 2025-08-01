San Benito testing outdoor warning siren system

San Benito’s outdoor warning system is being tested for the first time in 20 years.

The siren, located behind city hall, has been going off since Tuesday. City officials said the testing was prompted by the deadly July 4 flash floods in the Texas Hill Country.

San Benito Utilities Inspector Al Wasielewski said the city hopes to upgrade the siren soon.

“I’m in the process of working with various agencies to see if we can upgrade it so that everybody can have a chance,” Wasielewski said. “This one has limited area — at nighttime you can probably get 10 miles."

The city said it could take about a year to get the funding needed for upgrades.