Sand bag distributions across the Rio Grande Valley ahead of possible storm
Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of possible tropical storm alpha.
WESLACO
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18
8 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20
255 S. Kansas Ave.
Proof of residency is required.
Don't forget to bring a shovel.
EDINBURG
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18
Edinburg Service Center
1201 North Doolittle Road
Municipal Park
714 South Raul Longoria Road
Proof of residency is required.
Limit of six bags per household, eight per business
ALTON
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday Sept. 19th
Alton Training Center
416 S Alton Blvd.
Proof of residency is required
Limit of four bags per household, six per business
LA JOYA
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
701 E Expressway 83 ( Behind City Hall)
Proof of residency is required
Limit of four bags per household, six per business
MISSION
8 a.m. to 8p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, self-service
Lions Park
1500 Kika de la Garza Loop
Ray Landry Fireman's park
906 Canal 1004 N. Shary Rd.
Limit of six bags per household, 10 per business.
Check back for updates on list.
