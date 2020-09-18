Sand bag distributions across the Rio Grande Valley ahead of possible storm

Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of possible tropical storm alpha.

WESLACO

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18

8 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20

255 S. Kansas Ave.

Proof of residency is required.

Don't forget to bring a shovel.

EDINBURG

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18

Edinburg Service Center

1201 North Doolittle Road

Municipal Park

714 South Raul Longoria Road

Proof of residency is required.

Limit of six bags per household, eight per business

ALTON

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday Sept. 19th

Alton Training Center

416 S Alton Blvd.

Proof of residency is required

Limit of four bags per household, six per business

LA JOYA

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

701 E Expressway 83 ( Behind City Hall)

Proof of residency is required

Limit of four bags per household, six per business

MISSION

8 a.m. to 8p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, self-service

Lions Park

1500 Kika de la Garza Loop

Ray Landry Fireman's park

906 Canal 1004 N. Shary Rd.

Limit of six bags per household, 10 per business.

Check back for updates on list.