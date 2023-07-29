Saturday, July 29, 2023: Chance of thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
RGV Promotions holding sixth annual Back to School & Wellness Expo
-
SpaceX tests new launch safety system
-
DPS using speakers to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande
-
Bill to expand Starr-Camargo Bridge heads to U.S. House of Representatives
-
TxDOT opens portion of U.S. 83 Relief Route in western Hidalgo County
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland