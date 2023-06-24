Saturday, June 24, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs of 102°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Mercedes man killed after crashing into tanker
-
Saturday, June 24, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs of 102°F
-
Edinburg unveils $5 million splash pad and redesigned city pool
-
ERCOT issues second weather watch this month, forecasts higher electrical demand
-
Cooling centers opening in Hidalgo County