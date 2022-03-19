Saturday marks second anniversary of first COVID-19 case in the Valley

Saturday marks the second anniversary of the Valley’s first reported case of COVID-19.

Patient zero was a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo in Cameron County. The unidentified man tested positive after coming home from an overseas trip.

On Friday, Cameron County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death.

The victim was an unvaccinated Brownsville man in his 90s, the report stated.

Cameron County has seen more than 73,000 residents test positive for the virus and 2,219 people succumb to COVID-19 related complications.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.43% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.